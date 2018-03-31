Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) One Day Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Synereo has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Synereo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003540 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Synereo has a market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synereo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00720562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152727 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032305 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00118586 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

AMP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synereo is www.synereo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synereo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.