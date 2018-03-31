Synex International (SXI) Insider Daniel Russell Buys 88,500 Shares

Synex International (TSE:SXI) insider Daniel Russell purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,250.00.

TSE:SXI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,708. Synex International has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.55.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Synex International had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc develops, owns, operates, and manages electrical energy plants and related facilities in British Columbia and North America. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

