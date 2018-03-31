Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRHC. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams purchased 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,713.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,438 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 257.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 97.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

