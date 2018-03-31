Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) PT Lowered to GBX 115 at Citigroup

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 115 ($1.59) in a research note released on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($2.07) to GBX 140 ($1.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 170 ($2.35) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.67 ($1.90).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($3.04).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 32,710,280 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999,999.60 ($48,355,898.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

