Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,914,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,281. The firm has a market cap of $221.71, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey acquired 75,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 750,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850,539 shares of company stock worth $1,749,091. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

