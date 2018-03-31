Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Receives $54.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,268. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9,628.52, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/targa-resources-corp-trgp-receives-54-80-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.