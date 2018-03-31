Vetr Upgrades Target (TGT) to “Strong-Buy”

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners set a $77.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Target has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,740.25, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Target by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 96,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

