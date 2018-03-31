Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 735 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.70) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($10.02) to GBX 650 ($8.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731 ($10.10).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 544.60 ($7.52) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 539.40 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($11.00).

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £57,100 ($78,889.20).

WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tate-lyle-tate-receives-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated.html.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.