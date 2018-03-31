Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Friday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,953.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWODY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/taylor-wimpey-twody-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-5th.html.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.