Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.87 Million Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of TCF Financial worth $29,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 1,486,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,899.65, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

