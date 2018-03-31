Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $289,000 in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in SP Plus by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 365,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 227,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SP Plus by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SP Plus by 120.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 103,431 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 108.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.87%. equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $286,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,333 shares of company stock valued at $354,280. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

