Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,210.20, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Sandler O’Neill raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

