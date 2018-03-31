Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $145,000 in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 388,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,147 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $409.24, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $283.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.59 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

