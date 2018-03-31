Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $286,000 in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after buying an additional 1,507,727 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 977,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 220,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,053,000.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Michael T. Madden sold 32,436 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $939,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NYSE:HCC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,492.50 and a PE ratio of 3.55. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 61.78% and a net margin of 38.92%. analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

