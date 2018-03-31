Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.49, a P/E ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

