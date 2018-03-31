7,823 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,510 in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2,029.17, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

