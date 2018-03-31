11,431 Shares in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aegion by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Aegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,343 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aegion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 540,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Aegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 63,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aegion by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $96,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEGN stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.72, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

