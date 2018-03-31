Teachers Advisors LLC Has $26.49 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,437 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $1,509,353.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.19. 615,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,121.98, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $125.66 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $26.49 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/teachers-advisors-llc-acquires-1170-shares-of-willis-towers-watson-wltw-updated.html.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.