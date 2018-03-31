Insperity (NSP) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,247 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Insperity worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Insperity by 78.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Insperity by 439.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $683,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,328 over the last 90 days. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,219. Insperity has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,885.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.28 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 102.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

