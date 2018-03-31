Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $257.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $183.42 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $11,543.98, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Kastner sold 2,857 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.35, for a total transaction of $743,819.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,272.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,616 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $699,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,794,184 and have sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

