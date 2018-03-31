Teachers Advisors LLC Has $27.43 Million Position in PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of PDC Energy worth $27,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PDC Energy by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Williams Capital dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $55,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,754,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,178. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 1,191,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3,234.28, a PE ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

