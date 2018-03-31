Teachers Advisors LLC Has $28.13 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,503 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Sterling Bancorp worth $28,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 907,999 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5,068.85, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

