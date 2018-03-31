Teachers Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nike (NKE)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 510,242 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nike worth $137,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,319,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 23,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nike by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 653,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised Nike to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/teachers-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-nike-nke-updated.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.