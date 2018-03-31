Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Matson were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,221.50, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.61 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.33%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Matson’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $536,233.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,926.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $102,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,215 shares of company stock valued at $934,628. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Matson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

