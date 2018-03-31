Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $686,000 Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 77,736 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

NYSE WLL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,184. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3,076.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.18.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

