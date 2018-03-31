Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives C$42.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.93. 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$38.66.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

