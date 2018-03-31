TELE2 (TLTZY) vs. Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) Financial Survey

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELE2 and Spark New Zealand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $3.31 billion 1.72 -$229.35 million ($0.22) -25.66 Spark New Zealand $2.57 billion 1.71 $297.78 million $0.81 14.85

Spark New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELE2. TELE2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TELE2 has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TELE2 and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. TELE2 pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TELE2 beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELE2

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fibre, wireless, copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumers and small-medium business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment is involved in Spark New Zealand's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of new businesses; and supervises wholesale products and services. The company also provides IT infrastructure, data center, business cloud, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics, and outsourced telecommunications services; and retails telecommunications products and services. It has approximately 2.392 million mobile connections. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

