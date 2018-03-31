Telefonica Brasil (VIV) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE VIV opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25,938.34, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

