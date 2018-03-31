Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 24th. They currently have $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34,203.21, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.97. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 9.74%. equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA is a telecommunication company. The Company’s segments include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro & Serbia, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Broadcast and Other units. The Company’s main products and services are mobile communication, fixed line communication and broadcasting activities.

