Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telus (NYSE:TU) Stock Price

News stories about Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8511592990444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Telus stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Telus has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,920.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Telus will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Telus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TD Securities raised Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Telus Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

