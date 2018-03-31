Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TS. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS upgraded Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20,464.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.72. Tenaris has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/tenaris-ts-buy-rating-reiterated-at-barclays-updated.html.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.