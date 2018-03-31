Teradyne (TER) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Teradyne (NYSE: TER) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “ELECTRONICS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Teradyne to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “ELECTRONICS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.14 billion $257.69 million 19.53 Teradyne Competitors $4.31 billion $334.76 million 28.58

Teradyne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Teradyne. Teradyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teradyne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 3 10 0 2.77 Teradyne Competitors 459 2504 3900 181 2.54

Teradyne presently has a consensus target price of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies have a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Teradyne’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teradyne has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 12.06% 23.37% 15.55% Teradyne Competitors -27.00% -7.71% -1.50%

Risk & Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELECTRONICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Teradyne beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries. Its segments include Semiconductor Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor test products and services; System Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for defense/aerospace instrumentation test, storage test and circuit-board test; Wireless Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of wireless test products and services, and Industrial Automation, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of collaborative robots.

