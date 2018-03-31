TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TERP. Goldman Sachs began coverage on TerraForm Power, Inc. New in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded TerraForm Power, Inc. New from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 310,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,919. TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.96, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.56 million. TerraForm Power, Inc. New had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 26.85%. equities research analysts predict that TerraForm Power, Inc. New will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stinebaugh bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $100,602.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $100,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Ltd. boosted its holdings in TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 2,934,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,314 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TerraForm Power, Inc. New by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in TerraForm Power, Inc. New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power, Inc. New Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

