TerraNova Price Hits $11.35 on Exchanges (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. TerraNova has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,366.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraNova coin can currently be bought for $11.35 or 0.00159876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, TerraNova has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00571960 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006102 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003007 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00089211 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002751 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TerraNova is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,016,105 coins. TerraNova’s official website is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

