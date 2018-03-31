TeslaCoilCoin Price Tops $0.94 (TESLA)

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, TeslaCoilCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. TeslaCoilCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TeslaCoilCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00013197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00718379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00159819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030658 BTC.

About TeslaCoilCoin

TeslaCoilCoin’s launch date was December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for TeslaCoilCoin is teslacoilcoin.org.

TeslaCoilCoin Token Trading

TeslaCoilCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy TeslaCoilCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoilCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TeslaCoilCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

