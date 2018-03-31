Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.81.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 558,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4,122.89, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $355,569.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,769.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock worth $3,671,645. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/texas-roadhouse-txrh-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy.html.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.