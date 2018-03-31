Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,339,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,273,000 after buying an additional 12,243,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12,733.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 10,450,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,507. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $185,268.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/the-coca-cola-company-ko-position-lowered-by-veritas-investment-management-uk-ltd-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.