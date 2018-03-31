The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,069,000 after acquiring an additional 470,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185,268.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

