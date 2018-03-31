The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $134,000 Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 3,976.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 122,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 89,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 408,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,194. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.46.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt purchased 5,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $506,390 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

