Byline Bancorp (BY) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) by 870.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 and a P/E ratio of 44.10.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $607,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,875.

Several research firms have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

