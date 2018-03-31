The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,759 Shares of GasLog Partners (GLOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 172,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $23.30 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.35, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

