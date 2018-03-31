The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRSC. ValuEngine raised The Providence Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Providence Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 129,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,093. The company has a market cap of $889.59, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.89. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $406.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.94 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.58%. The Providence Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $47,283.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Casey Shackelton sold 31,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $2,209,612.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,667 shares of company stock worth $3,686,199. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Providence Service by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Providence Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Providence Service by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Providence Service by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation (Providence) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities. The Company’s segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Matrix Investment.

