The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.93% of The Timken worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,156,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 731,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Timken by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 509,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $23,942,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $9,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,734,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,777 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group raised The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other The Timken news, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $151,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $716,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The Timken Co has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,551.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.98 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Timken Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

