TheGCCcoin Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (GCC)

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. TheGCCcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $3,178.00 worth of TheGCCcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheGCCcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TheGCCcoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TheGCCcoin Profile

TheGCCcoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. TheGCCcoin’s total supply is 988,348,026 coins and its circulating supply is 598,101,458 coins. The official message board for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com/community. TheGCCcoin’s official Twitter account is @thegccgroup_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TheGCCcoin is www.thegcccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

TheGCCcoin Coin Trading

TheGCCcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy TheGCCcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheGCCcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheGCCcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

