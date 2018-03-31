Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 15.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,328.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,855.42% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

