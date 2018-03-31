Theta Token (THETA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.96 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. Theta Token has a total market cap of $67.39 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00719074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00159367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030366 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,083,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

