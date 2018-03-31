Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) & First American Financial (FAF) Head-To-Head Survey

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 29.58% 17.38% 6.45% First American Financial 7.33% 13.92% 4.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and First American Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $939.01 million 1.53 $277.79 million $2.63 5.30 First American Financial $5.77 billion 1.13 $423.04 million $2.75 21.34

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend. First American Financial pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Third Point Reinsurance and First American Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 2 0 0 2.00 First American Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.03%. First American Financial has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than First American Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of First American Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First American Financial beats Third Point Reinsurance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC. The Company also writes reinsurance contracts that provide protection against adverse development on loss reserves. Through Third Point LLC, the Company makes investments globally in all sectors, and in equity, credit, commodity, currency, options and other instruments. The Company also acts as the underwriter for the majority of the premium that it underwrites. The Company writes reinsurance contracts covering product lines, such as property, workers’ compensation, auto, general liability, professional liability, credit and financial lines, and multi-line.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The title insurance and services segment also provides products, services and solutions involving the use of property related data, including data derived from its database, which are designed to manage risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions. The specialty insurance segment issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products to residential homeowners and renters for liability losses and typical hazards, such as fire, theft, vandalism and other types of property damage.

