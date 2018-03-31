Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Share Price

Headlines about THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. THL Credit earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2994485222578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Securities cut shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:TCRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 135,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,702. THL Credit has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.87, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

In other THL Credit news, CEO Sam W. Tillinghast sold 40,365 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $327,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $124,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $146,951 over the last ninety days. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

