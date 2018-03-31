Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 127,397 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Tennant worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $487,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $67.70 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $1,210.57, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.13 million. Tennant had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

