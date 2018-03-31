Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 1,655 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,784,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,994,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,784.64, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.12. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-956000-stake-in-wec-energy-group-inc-wec-updated.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.